Kerala Local Body Polls: 50% Voting Till 1 pm in Final Phase  

The third and final phase of the civic polls in Kerala began at 7 am on Monday, 14 December, in the northern districts of Kerala. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts go to the polls on Monday, while the other 10 districts had polls on 8 December and 10 December.



According to ANI, 50.13 percentage votes were cast until 1 pm.

Polls are being held to elect new office bearers in 354 local bodies for 6,867 wards, and 22,151 candidates are in the fray.