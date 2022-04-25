Amid Quitting Rumours, Vijender Singh Tweets Photo With Congress Priyanka Gandhi

On Monday, 25 April, reports emerged that professional boxer and politician Vijender Singh is likely to leave Congress, with rumours suggesting that he is bound to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana.

However, the 36-year-old seems to have put an end to those rumours when he posted a picture with the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on his Twitter account on Monday, with the caption reading, "It was wonderful conversing with dynamic leader @priyankagandhi ji who is doing so much for the betterment of the youth. Her progressive approach can help us gain newer heights."