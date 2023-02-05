Vidrohi Marathi Literature Festival: Mutiny of the Marginalised

"They made VD Savarkar, who formulated the idea of Hindutva and wanted a Hindu rashtra, president of their literature festival in 1938 but they did not even invite Dr BR Ambedkar to any of their events in his entire life," scholar and activist Pratima Pardeshi told The Quint.

Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS), or All India Marathi Literature Festival, is an annual gathering of eminent Marathi writers, poets and scholars. This year, the premier literary festival is taking place in Wardha, Maharashtra on 3, 4 and 5 February.

The lit-fest is not organised by the government but it enjoys political patronage.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the chief guest at the opening ceremony at Wardha on Friday, and the event was also attended by Marathi language minister Deepak Kesarkar and Hindi poet and politician Kumar Vishwas. Additionally, the Maharashtra government has allotted 2 crore rupees as grant for this year's expenses.

Writer and retired judge Narendra Chapalgaonkar is serving as the president of the 97th edition of the sammelan – a ceremonial position that he will hold until next year's sammelan.