Video Shows Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab Ordering Police to Arrest Narayan Rane

Amid the fierce row between Union Minister Narayan Rane and the Shiv Sena over the former's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, 25 August, shows Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab seemingly ordering a police officer to arrest Rane at the earliest.

“Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… What order are they asking for? The high court and sessions court have rejected his bail (application)… then use the police force,” Parab can he heard saying in Marathi over the phone in the video, as per a The Indian Express report.

Parab, who is the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, had made these statements while speaking on the phone during a press conference on Tuesday. The microphones kept in front of him appeared to have caught his comments.