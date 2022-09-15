Muslims Offering Namaz Roadside Harassed by VHP, Let Go by Cops After Apology

Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) harassed Muslim pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Shahajanapur and sent them to the local police station for allegedly offering namaz on the roadside.

The incident took place on 11 September but came to light after videos surfaced on social media on 13 September. The group from West Bengal was on its way to Rajasthan’s Ajmer Sharif.

The travellers were made to apologise and a couple of them were compelled to hold their ears and do sit-ups, the video further revealed.

"Eighteen people who were on their way to Ajmer were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night on a complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee told news agency PTI.

"They were released after tendering an apology in writing and being issued a challan," he added.