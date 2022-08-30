Day After Booking 16 Men, UP Police Expunges FIR Over 'Mass Namaz at Home'

A day after facing flak, the Moradabad Police in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 30 August, expunged the FIR registered in a case against 16 people for allegedly offering 'mass namaaz' in a house without seeking prior permission from authorities.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said that after a detailed probe, they found the allegations to be baseless and therefore the investigation was being closed.

The incident took place at Dulhepur village under Chhajlet police station limits in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

"There was a complaint registered over mass namaz. After an intensive investigation, it was found that the allegations were completely baseless," Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal said.