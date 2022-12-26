'Veer Bal Diwas': Why Sikh Bodies Oppose PM Modi's Move on Sahibzaade Shahadat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Monday, 26 December, even as his government faced flak from Sikh bodies.

The Akal Takht and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have accused the Modi government of "trying to undermine Sikh history".

So what is 'Veer Bal Diwas'? Why are Sikh bodies opposed to the nomenclature? And what is the larger context behind this disagreement?

We will try and look at some of these questions in the piece.