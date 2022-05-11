Varanasi Court to Deliver Verdict on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Tomorrow

A local court in Varanasi on Thursday, 12 May, will deliver its verdict regarding the inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque complex located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

It will decide if videography could be allowed inside the mosque and if Ajay Kumar Mishra, the commissioner overseeing the survey, needs to be removed.

The court had, in April this year, ordered a video inspection of the site after five women affiliated with the right-wing group Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed petitions saying they were entitled to have daily darshan, pooja and perform rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other “visible and invisible deities within old temple complex”.