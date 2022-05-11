'Custodial Deaths Can't Be Justified': TN CM Stalin Assures Zero Lock-Up Deaths

"The police department has been directed to strictly follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court while questioning suspects. An advisory has been issued to prevent custodial deaths. Through sensitisation programmes, police personnel are being trained on both handling suspects and scientific investigation," he said, reported TNM.

As a part of aid to the Tamil Nadu policemen, CM Stalin also announced night patrol allowance to policemen up to inspectors' rank of Rs 300 per month. One day will also be given as off weekly to policemen, including sub-inspectors, constables, and so on.

"Tamil Nadu has regained its place as a peaceful and safe state. The government's policy is aimed at prevention of crimes rather than its reduction and the priority is for 'preventive' policing," Stalin added in his speech.

(With inputs from TNM and Republic World.)