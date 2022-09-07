Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UP BJP Head Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'CM Post Offer' to Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP BJP Head Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'CM Post Offer' to Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

In a television programme on Tuesday, Yadav offered Maurya the CM's post if the latter joined the SP with 100 MLAs.
PTI
Politics
Published:

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh (left) and Akhilesh Yadav.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh (left) and Akhilesh Yadav.</p></div>

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary ridiculed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 7 September, on his offer to deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to join his party with 100 MLAs and he will be made the chief minister, saying he should worry about his own party as his MLAs are in touch with the ruling party.

At a television programme on Tuesday, Yadav advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Also ReadBJP Foisting False Cases on Oppn Leaders Ahead of 2024 LS Polls: Akhilesh Yadav

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us, he is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him."

Continuing with his tirade, the newly-appointed state BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party and also his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us." Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly.

Also ReadAkhilesh Lauds Change of Govt in Bihar, Blames EC for Loss in UP Polls

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT