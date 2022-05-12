Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes Singing National Anthem Compulsory in All Madrasas

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Thursday, 12 May, made the singing of the national anthem compulsory in all madrasas in the state before classes.
As per an order by the UP Madrasa Education Council, the national anthem will be sung before the commencement of classes in the morning, and students will be allowed to begin their studies only after the practice concludes.
Also, district minority welfare officers will be tasked with monitoring the compliance of students and teachers to the rule.
The madrasas were closed due to Ramadan from 30 March to 11 May. However, they reopened on 12 May, when the order also came into effect.
He also added that now, students in madrasas also studied Math, Science, and Computers, in addition to religious scriptures.
