Home of UP Gangster's Aide Demolished Days After Killing of Murder Witness

Days after the daylight killing of a murder witness in Uttar Pradesh, local authorities bulldozed the home of a close relative of gangster Atiq Ahmed, who has been accused of planning the killing.

Lawyer Umesh Pal, a witness in a politician's murder case dating back to 2005, was killed by five men on Friday in a shootout outside his Prayagraj home along with his security guard.

The police said that the killing had been planned by gangster-turned politician and former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed, according to NDTV.