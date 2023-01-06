'Help Remove 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend': Suniel Shetty to CM Yogi Adityanath

Actor Suniel Shetty urges CM Yogi Adityanath to help remove the stigma around Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help get rid of the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media on Thursday (5 January).
Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day Mumbai visit and at the end of his visit, he met with film personalities such as Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Boney Kapoor and others.
Suniel during the event stated, addressing the CM, "I want to talk about this hashtag called 'Boycott Bollywood'. It can stop if you say something about it."
Adding that almost everyone in the industry is hard-working, "We are doing good work. We all have rotten apples amongst us. But it can't be said that we are all bad."
"We have a stigma around Hindi films now," he said.
He also went on to say that we should come together and try to eradicate the perception that has formed around Bollywood. He stated, "99 per cent of us don't take drugs, we don't do anything that we shouldn't be doing."
Suniel will next be seen in Hera Pheri, Race 4 and Ghani amongst others.
