'Help Remove 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend': Suniel Shetty to CM Yogi Adityanath

Suniel during the event stated, addressing the CM, "I want to talk about this hashtag called 'Boycott Bollywood'. It can stop if you say something about it."

Adding that almost everyone in the industry is hard-working, "We are doing good work. We all have rotten apples amongst us. But it can't be said that we are all bad."

"We have a stigma around Hindi films now," he said.

He also went on to say that we should come together and try to eradicate the perception that has formed around Bollywood. He stated, "99 per cent of us don't take drugs, we don't do anything that we shouldn't be doing."

Suniel will next be seen in Hera Pheri, Race 4 and Ghani amongst others.