Bypolls: Counting Starts for 58 Assembly Seats, MP Crucial

The counting of votes for bypolls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states began at 8 am on Tuesday, 10 November, along with the counting for the Bihar Assembly elections.

These elections are politically significant for both the BJP as well as the Opposition parties. Many see this as a litmus test of public approval of the record of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term.

The biggest chunk of Assembly seats is in Madhya Pradesh – 28 – and at stake are the political fortunes of a number of key leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath.