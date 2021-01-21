‘Unity’ Needed to Improve Relations: China’s Message to US

Upon Joe Bidens’ inauguration, China on Thursday, 21 January congratulated the new president and called for a rearrangement in relations between Beijing and Washington, reported AFP. Beijing said it is pleased by the news of US re-joining the Paris climate accord and World Health Organization.
At a press briefing, Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted by AFP as saying that ‘better angels’ in China -US relations will beat the evil forces if there is a cooperation from both the countries.
She further said that ‘unity’ is the word which President Biden had used in his speech several times and this is exactly what is needed to further improve the relations between the two countries.
As per AFP reports, Chinese foreign ministry said that it was prohibiting the officials, ex-officials and family members of the former president's government to enter mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
Hua Chunying further said that in the past few years, Mike Pompeo under Trump’s governance had done a lot of damage to the US-China relations which needs to be repaired.
"Over the past few years the Trump administration, especially Pompeo, has buried too many mines in US-China relations that need to be eliminated, burned too many bridges that need to be built, and destroyed too many roads that need to be repaired," Hua was quoted as saying by AFP.
(With inputs from AFP)
