Union Budget: 23 out of 25 Schemes Named After PM Face Steep Cuts

In the Budget speech, the government often announces allocations worth crores of rupees for flagship schemes, which grab headlines at the time. However, the actual spending on these schemes is reflected only in the next year’s budget documents, through the Budget Estimates (BE) and Revised Estimates (RE).

The latest budget document lists 191 schemes as major schemes, out of which 25 carry the Prime Minister’s name. These schemes named on “Prime Minister” are considered priority areas for the government. Out of 25 Prime Minister schemes, 23 have faced cuts, 2 retained their original allocations, and none received an increase. Overall, allocations have dropped from ₹2,63,998 crore in the BE to ₹1,85,597 crore in the RE, marking a nearly 30% reduction.