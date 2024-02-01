'Dream Budget,' Says PM Modi, Opposition Calls It 'Disappointing'

PM Modi spoke on the union budget 2024.
Shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024 on Thursday, 1 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating her, called it the "dream Budget." Meanwhile, Opposition leaders stated that there was not much in the 'much-awaited' interim Budget.
Talking about his government's last Budget in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi added that the "historic" interim Budget for Vikasit Bharat will create "innumerable opportunities for the youth."
Many Opposition leaders expressed views on the Budget 2024-25.
Lok Sabha MP Shahi Tharoor stated: "I think the Budget speech was both short and disappointing. There was very little of substance, major omissions and lots of issues were not even touched about."
Meanwhile MP Danish Ali said: "Where was the Budget? Nothing new was announced."
Calling it a temporary Budget, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran noted, "Unfortunately, the finance minister is talking about the achievements of the last ten years. It is a temporary Budget. Even then it is not giving any vision...The unemployment position in the country is alarming and nothing is mentioned about this...It is only an eloquent speech made by the finance minister."
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated that "this was only done as an administrative exercise."
"This is only an interim (Budget), vote-on-account, and this was only done as an administrative exercise to make sure that the government of India has requisite funds to carry out its regular activities," he told ANI.
