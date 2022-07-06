Uddhav Thackeray-Led Faction of Shiv Sena Appoints New Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena has nominated Rajan Vichare as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, party leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday, 6 July.

In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Raut said, "It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect," news agency PTI reported.