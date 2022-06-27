Tripura Congress Chief Among 19 Injured in Clash With BJP After Bypoll Results

At least 19 people, including Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha, were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP workers after the announcement of the bypoll results on Sunday, 26 June.
At least 19 people, including Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha, were reported injured in a clash between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers after the announcement of the bypoll results in the state on Sunday, 26 June.
Pelting of stones and bricks was reported from outside the Congress Bhavan, where the scuffle had ensued. The police fired tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.
“A strong group of BJP supporters attacked Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president was hit by bricks on his head while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters,” Congress media-in-charge Asish Kumar Saha has alleged.
He further said that BJP supporters led by a Yuva Morcha leader threw bricks on the Congress building and damaged several motorcycles parked in front of it.
On the other hand, BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee countered the allegations and alleged that his party workers were attacked by the Congress.
"All of a sudden Congress goons pelted stones, bricks at the BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded. We're not cowards and know how to encounter such brutalities," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also alleged that six of the BJP's party supporters were injured.
The BJP won three out of four seats in the Tripura bypolls. Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha won the assembly poll from Bardowali Town constituency. The BJP also won the Jubarajnagar and Surma seats, while Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won the prestigious Agartala seat.
