'TMC to Abstain from Vice-Presidential Election': Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
(Photo: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)
The Trinamool Congress will abstain from the upcoming vice-presidential elections, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday, 21 July.
The vice-presidential election, scheduled to be held on 6 August, will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Opposition's joint candidate Margaret Alva.
"TMC will not support NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The party will abstain from the upcoming Vice Presidential polls as it was decided in the meeting," Banerjee was quoted assaying by news agency ANI.
He also objected to the Opposition's candidate pick, claiming that the TMC was not kept in the loop regarding the decision.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had, however, countered the TMC's claims, saying, "We tried to contact West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but she was busy in some conference."
The party had earlier indicated that its MPs would not attend a meeting called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to deliberate on the Opposition's vice-presidential candidate.
WB Governor Dhankhar and the Mamata Banerjee-led government had been at loggerheads ever since the former assumed his post in July 2019.
On a number of occasions, Dhankhar had accused the TMC of "misgovernance". Banerjee, on the other hand, had accused the governor of being a mere extension of the central government.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda had on 16 July announced Dhankhar's candidature for the vice-presidential post.
Making the announcement, Nadda had lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor".
Meanwhile, the Opposition had announced the candidature of Alva a day later.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)