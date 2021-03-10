TN Polls: BJP Allotted 20 Seats, Including Coimbatore South

With seat-sharing finalised between AIADMK’s coalition partners, the Tamil Nadu ruling party on Wednesday, 10 March, released the list of constituencies that its allies including the BJP will be contesting from. The BJP, which has been allotted 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, will contest in urban constituencies such as Harbour and Thousand Lights in Chennai, Coimbatore South, and Madurai North.

Thousand Lights Assembly constituency was won by DMK’s Ku Ka Selvam in 2016. Incidentally, Ku Ka Selvam was dismissed by the DMK in August 2020, after he met BJP President JP Nadda and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He later formally joined the BJP and is likely to be fielded by the party in Thousand Lights.