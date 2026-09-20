Mamata Backs Congress in Nandigram Bypoll, Signals Shift in Bengal Politics

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On 18 September 2026, Mamata Banerjee publicly announced her support for the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in the Nandigram assembly bypoll, following the withdrawal of her faction’s nominee, Sanchita Pradhan Dey. This move came amid an internal dispute within the Trinamool Congress, resulting in the Election Commission freezing the party’s traditional name and symbol and assigning separate identities to rival factions.
According to Deccan Herald, Banerjee described Congress as a “sister party” and a “natural ally,” stating that her decision aimed to strengthen the INDIA bloc and serve the larger national interest. She emphasised that the gesture was intended to send a message about the future of opposition unity beginning from Bengal.
As highlighted by coverage revealed, Banerjee’s support followed the withdrawal of her candidate after a meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The timing of this decision was seen as significant, given the ongoing organisational crisis within her faction and the Election Commission’s intervention in party symbols.
Observers noted in subsequent analysis that Banerjee’s move was both tactical and symbolic, aiming to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and to reposition her faction within the broader opposition landscape. The decision was interpreted as an attempt to preserve a united front against the BJP at a time when her own organisational identity faced unprecedented challenges.
“Announcing support for Pradhan on September 18, Banerjee had described Congress as a ‘sister party’ and a ‘natural ally’, saying the decision was taken in the larger interest of the country and to strengthen the INDIA bloc.”
Further details indicated through additional reporting that the alliance between Banerjee’s faction and Congress was not unprecedented, as the two parties had previously collaborated in state and national elections. However, the relationship had been marked by periods of rivalry and cooperation, with the latest development representing a notable recalibration in response to current political dynamics.
Statements from Congress leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Subhankar Sarkar, reflected a cautious welcome of Banerjee’s support. Chowdhury emphasised that Congress’s revival under Rahul Gandhi should be recognised, while Sarkar suggested that the development could open a new political path for opposition unity as details emerged.
“One never knows this development in Bengal may open up a new political path facilitating a separate cementing factor for the opposition,” Sarkar said.
Banerjee’s endorsement was also seen as an effort to project herself as a national opposition leader, rather than solely the head of a faction engaged in internal disputes. The move was interpreted in subsequent coverage as a signal to revive coordination within the INDIA bloc, despite longstanding mistrust and rivalry between the two parties in Bengal.
While the immediate impact on the bypoll outcome remains uncertain, the gesture has been widely viewed as a significant moment in Bengal’s opposition politics, with potential implications for future alliances and the broader anti-BJP strategy according to further analysis.
“The latest gesture, observers say, amounts to more than routine bypoll arithmetic; it marks an unusual moment in which Banerjee has publicly placed Congress at the centre of an anti-BJP electoral strategy in Bengal.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.