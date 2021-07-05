'Grave Doubts of Impropriety': TMC Asks Prez to Remove Mehta as SG

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers on Monday, 5 July wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General of India. This comes amid “doubts of impropriety” raised by the party following a visit by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to the residence of the solicitor general.

This letter comes days after the TMC wrote a similar letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in connection with the same concerns.