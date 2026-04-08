Were Asked To ‘Get Lost’: TMC MPs Detail '7 Minute' Meeting With Gyanesh Kumar

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The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, expressing "grave concern" over what it described as politically biased officials and observers threatening electoral impartiality in the state, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.
A meeting between a delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission of India in New Delhi, during which the memorandum was presented, turned tense after party MP Derek O'Brien alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked the delegation to leave within minutes.
Meanwhile, according to Election Commission Officials, CEC Gyanesh Kumar requested the TMC MP to maintain decorum, implying that he was shouting and engaging in inappropriate behaviour on the Commission’s premises.
In the letter, the party underscored concerns over the “neutrality, fairness and transparency” of the electoral process, suggesting that recent developments point towards the compromise of democratic neutrality. TMC also cited instances to support their claims. Allegedly, Tapan Kumar Mahapatra, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen accompanying WB Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal in Nandigram. They claimed that this sighting suggests proximity, which proves inconsistent with impartial electoral administration.
"The people of West Bengal repose their trust in the Election Commission as an independent constitutional authority," urging prompt action to preserve that trust.
In a graphic accompanying the post, the polling body described its message as an “ultimatum” provided to the party. “Election Commission's Ultimatum to Trinamool Congress.
The wording of the post drew attention and criticism from some social media users; they found this phrasing notable given that the Election Commission of India generally frames its communications with political parties as advisories or reminders on poll conduct.
TMC “We are also speaking straight to the Election Commission in a straightforward manner. This time, the elections must be: Free from Delhi's control, Free from political bias, Free from targeted persecution of anyone, and certainly free from double standards.” The message read as a pointed pushback against the Election Commission of India.
The developments come as political tensions escalate ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. Polling for the 294-member Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.