Were Asked To ‘Get Lost’: TMC MPs Detail '7 Minute' Meeting With Gyanesh Kumar

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, expressing "grave concern" over what it described as politically biased officials and observers threatening electoral impartiality in the state, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

A meeting between a delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission of India in New Delhi, during which the memorandum was presented, turned tense after party MP Derek O'Brien alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked the delegation to leave within minutes.