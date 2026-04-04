TMC Seeks Removal of Bhabanipur RO, Alleging Link With BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

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The Trinamool Congress has formally requested the Election Commission to remove Surajit Roy, the Returning Officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The party alleges that Roy has a documented association with Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari. The elections in West Bengal are scheduled in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, with results to be announced on 4 May. No action has yet been taken on the TMC’s representation.
According to Scroll, the TMC’s representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal asserts that Surajit Roy’s appointment as Bhabanipur RO raises concerns about neutrality due to his alleged close association with Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from the same constituency. The party claims this association could compromise the impartiality required for the conduct of elections.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the broader context in West Bengal includes heightened anxieties over voter inclusion and the impartiality of election officials. The editorial notes that the Election Commission’s recent actions, such as appointing central government employees as micro-observers and the ongoing adjudication of voter rolls, have not fully addressed public concerns about a free and fair electoral process.
The TMC’s complaint, submitted on 24 March, cited “credible apprehensions” regarding Roy’s independence and referenced Election Commission guidelines that discourage deploying officers with perceived political proximity or bias. The party’s national working committee member Derek O’Brien wrote, “It is widely known that he is closely associated with Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”
In the complaint, O’Brien further stated that Roy’s appointment “gives rise to a reasonable likelihood of bias and lack of neutrality.” The TMC also questioned Roy’s concurrent posting as additional director of land records, a position typically reserved for more senior officers, suggesting this may indicate “preferential and motivated deployment” ahead of the elections as coverage revealed.
“No explanation has been offered. No replacement has been effected. This situation is constitutionally untenable, institutionally inexplicable and electorally dangerous,” the TMC stated in its latest communication.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured 215 seats in the 294-member House, while the BJP won 77. The Left-Congress alliance and its partners, despite a significant vote share, won only one seat. The political landscape in West Bengal has seen the BJP emerge as the main opposition to the TMC, intensifying scrutiny over the neutrality of election officials as analysis showed.
Amid these developments, the editorial perspective noted that the Election Commission’s conduct has not fully assuaged concerns about electoral fairness. The editorial emphasised that, “the EC’s conduct has not assuaged concerns about a free and fair election, only sharpened them,” and called for urgent action to address voter anxieties as reporting indicated.
“The Election Commission, which has a storied past record of reaching out to each and every voter, and of erring on the side of voter inclusion, must address these urgent concerns,” the editorial stated.
Despite repeated requests, the Election Commission has not provided an explanation or initiated a replacement for the Bhabanipur Returning Officer. The TMC maintains that the current situation undermines constitutional and institutional principles, and continues to press for action before the first phase of voting as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.