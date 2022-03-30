Temple Ban: 2 Karnataka BJP Leaders' Support of Muslim Vendors for Election Win

BJP MLA of Belagavi North, Anil Benake referred to himself as 'Kattar RSS,' but later told The Quint, "On account of their religion, people should not be prevented from selling products." Benake, was the only MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have issued a statement opposing a ban on shops set-up by Muslim vendors near Karnataka temples.

The only other BJP legislator to oppose the ongoing ban on Muslim shop owners near Hindu temples, was BJP MLC Adaguru H Vishwanath. Why did the duo support Muslim vendors at the cost of irking the Hindu right wing including Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagaran Vedike, Hindu Janajagruti, and Sri Ram Sene?

The answer to this lies in the composition of the voters they want to woo.