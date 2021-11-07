Telangana CM Asks Centre to Withdraw Cesses on Fuel, Announces Protest

The state BJP unit should answer whether the union government has done anything to support Dalits, Adivasis, farmers or any of the marginalised people, the chief minister also said.

“Yes I am questioning as the Chief Minister and the Party (TRS) president,” CM Rao said.

The CM also claimed that the Centre has refused to take rice grains from Telangana, despite him requesting the Union agriculture minister to resume collection through Food Corporation of India.

"Do not plant rice this farming season on the insistence of the Telangana BJP, because they are playing with farmers’ lives," he added and asked the BJP state leadership to get an order procuring food grains from the state.

(With inputs from ANI.)