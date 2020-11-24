“Lalu Yadav is Trying to Buy NDA MLAs,” Alleges Sushil Modi

Meanwhile, elections for the Bihar Assembly speaker’s post are expected to take place on Wednesday.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, took to Twitter to alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was trying to buy NDA legislators over. | (Photo: The Quint)

A day before the newly formed Bihar Legislative Assembly is expected to elect it’s new speaker , former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, took to Twitter to allege that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was trying to buy NDA legislators over.

Reacting to this development JDU leader Neeraj Kumar, according to India Today, said that there was nothing left to prove that Lalu was a “habitual criminal.”

Elections for the Speaker’s Post

Elections for the Bihar Assembly speaker’s post are expected to take place on Wednesday, 25 November, with two candidates vying for the position.

The NDA nominated Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)‘s Vijay Kumar Sinha as their candidate and the Grand Alliance announced RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as its candidate.

Vijay Kumar Sinha reportedly told ANI: “We will work as per our party’s and NDA’s instructions. We are going to file the nomination for Speaker’s post as per our alliance decision. Opposition and government will work together for the development of Bihar”

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, according to PTI, said: “We have made the first move. Our candidate filed his nomination papers much before the NDA decided its nominee. I am hopeful that our nominee will win.”

Yadav mentioned that Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is a fifth term MLA, and a member of the House since the 1980s. Yadav also stated that Chaudhary has a strong command over the language.