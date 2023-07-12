SC Order on ED Chief: Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition 'Victory' as 'Delusion'

The Supreme Court judgment on Sanjay Mishra's term as Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief being repeatedly extended, has become the subject of the latest political slugfest.

Between the lines: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at "those rejoicing" over the apex court's decision and called them "delusional" in a tweet posted on Tuesday, 11 July.

"The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same," Shah said.

"Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he added.

Why it matters: Mishra's stint as the ED chief has gone three years past its expiration date. This sparked controversy as the Modi government has been accused of using central probe agencies (like the ED) to target Opposition leaders and silence dissenting voices.