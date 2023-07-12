SC Order on ED Chief: Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition 'Victory' as 'Delusion'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Supreme Court judgment on Sanjay Mishra's term as Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief being repeatedly extended, has become the subject of the latest political slugfest.
Between the lines: Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at "those rejoicing" over the apex court's decision and called them "delusional" in a tweet posted on Tuesday, 11 July.
"The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same," Shah said.
"Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he added.
Why it matters: Mishra's stint as the ED chief has gone three years past its expiration date. This sparked controversy as the Modi government has been accused of using central probe agencies (like the ED) to target Opposition leaders and silence dissenting voices.
Flip side: "This is a victory of justice. This is a vindication of our stand on brazen misuse & compromise of #ED for political vendetta by Modi Govt for targeting political opponents as also businessmen to spread terror," tweeted Surjewala, who is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court case,
"It is also the truth that ED has lost all credibility except as a puppet in the hands of BJP Govt for settling personal scores, tarnishing democracy and to bring down elected governments," he added.
"Victory in my plea in SC against extension of ED Director. Thank you SC for ruling extension invalid," tweeted Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.
Know more: In its ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court held that the extensions granted to Sanjay Mishra as ED director was illegal. However, it allowed him to stay on till 31 July, according to LiveLaw.
The judgment was pronounced by an apex court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Aravind Kumar.
"Although the basis of a judgment can be taken away, the legislature cannot annul the specific mandamus that barred further extension...That would amount to sitting in appeal over judicial act," the bench said.
The order comes after Supreme Court hearings of pleas challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
