'Six Weeks or Death': Sonam Wangchuk Vows to Continue Hunger Strike

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has said he is ready to continue his hunger strike for six weeks and, if required, go on a fast unto death unless the Centre takes cognisance of what he has called two failures of governance — how the Centre has handled India’s public examination system and its approach towards Ladakh’s long-pending constitutional and environmental demands.

Talking to The Quint From the protest site, Wangchuk stated that the indefinite fast is not only to show support to students asking for accountability after the leak of examination papers but also an attempt to highlight what he sees as a bigger trend of government inaction.