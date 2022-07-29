'Slip of Tongue': Adhir Ranjan Apologises to President Droupadi Murmu

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday, 29 July, tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu for his "rashtrapatni" remarks.

Chowdhury wrote, "I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold."

"I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologize and request you to accept the same," he added.

Previously, Chowdhury had said that the BJP was "making a mountain out of a molehill." An FIR was filed in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori against him for the remarks.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)

