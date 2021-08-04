Six TMC MPs Suspended From RS for the Day Over 'Grossly Disorderly' Conduct

Six MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) were on Wednesday, 4 August, asked to withdraw from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day under Rule 255.
(Photo: The Quint)
Six MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) were on Wednesday, 4 August, asked to withdraw from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day under Rule 255, for their "grossly disorderly" conduct in the House.
The six MPs are Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, and Abir Ranjan Biswas.
According to a report by The Telegraph, leaders of the Opposition were demanding a discussion on the Pegasus Project reports.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had initially asked the MPs to return to their seats. He then threatened to invoke Rule 255 against those holding placards. When they refused to return to their seats, Naidu ordered that those "disobeying the chair and raising placards shall leave the House under Rule 255," reported NDTV.
A parliamentary bulletin said that these six MPs had entered the well of the House, displayed placards and disobeyed the Chair. They were consequently asked to withdraw from the House.
These members shall remain absent from the House for the remainder of the day, the bulletin added.
The proceedings of the House were, meanwhile, adjourned till 2 pm amid the disruption created by the MPs.
Soon after, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted saying that at 2 pm, the Opposition would protest against PM Modi and Amit Shah.
(With inputs from The Telegraph and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Aug 2021,01:41 PM IST