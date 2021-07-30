Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned as Deadlock Continues

Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs over a discussion on the Pegasus reports, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm on Friday, 30 July.

The deadlock in the Parliament has continued through the second week of functioning of the Monsoon session, with both Houses being adjourned multiple times every day over demands for discussion on the Pegasus Project reports that have alleged snooping on several journalists, civil servants, politicians and ministers.

Earlier on Friday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge met leaders of several Opposition parties at his office in the Parliament House.