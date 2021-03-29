Karnataka COVID Surge: Active Clusters Up from 14 to 29 in a Week

The number of active COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru have risen to 29 from 14 in the span of a week. Identified largely in Dasarhalli, Yelanhanka zones, the clusters have been reported in educational institutions and residential complexes, according to Bengaluru War Room Report.



The stark rise comes after State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar warned of the beginning of the second wave in Karnataka on 22 March.



Nine active clusters were identified in Dasarhalli in multiple institutions: Ashoka Polytechnic, Kiran High School, SBM English High School; apartment complexes like Shiva Krupa Nilaya, Shobha Apartment and in Kalasthinagara and a shop called GG Tronics.



Yelahanka zone meanwhile has reported eight active clusters including one at Sambrahm Institution. The total number of clusters reported from West, South and East zones stand at 10.