SIT Summons SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal in Kotkapura Firing Case

Two Sikh protesters, namely Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district were killed in the firing. This incident took place when Badal was the Deputy Chief Minister and held the home portfolio.

Badal had previously been summoned by the SIT for questioning in this case in June 2021. Many senior SAD leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and NK Sharma had gone to the Punjab Police Officers Institute to show support for Badal.

After the questioning that took place in 2021, Badal had alleged that a new SIT had been formed after the old one was indicted due to political interference.

"While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & he has accepted @RahulGandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT formed after old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed," he had tweeted.