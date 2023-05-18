Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy
(Photo: Twitter/Mallikarjun Kharge)
After days of deadlock following the party's massive sweep in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, 18 May, was declared the chief minister of the state, with contemporary DK Shivakumar as the deputy.
The decision came after days of talks as both made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised respective loyalists in their support in Karnataka.
The announcement came a day after The Quint had first reported on the party's decision of making Siddaramaiah the CM.
Addressing the media along with Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Venugopal said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had the right to claim the CM post.
"An experienced senior leader and an able administrator, Siddaramaiah ji contributed a lot for this election, for the party. He tirelessly worked through the state. Similarly, our PCC president DK, our dynamic party organiser electrified the cadre of the state. He filled the gaps wherever required. With Shivakumar as PCC leader and Siddaramaiah as CLP leader, both are assets of the Congress party in Karnataka," he said.
"Everybody has the wish to become CM and both deserved to have it. The Congress president had a series of consultations with senior leaders and one-to-one discussions with both leaders. We were all a part of it. He also took suggestions from Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all other senior leaders," Venugopal added.
While no official announcement was made on the date, the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20 May at 2:30 pm, sources told The Quint.
The announcement came ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by Shivakumar on Thursday evening in Bengaluru where all MLAs will be briefed about the party's decision, Venugopal said.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs .
Ahead of the announcement, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted a picture captioned: "Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas (sic)."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)