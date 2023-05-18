Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy

Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy

DK Shivakumar will also continue as the Karnataka Congress chief.
Eshwar
Politics
Published:

Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy

|

(Photo: Twitter/Mallikarjun Kharge)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Siddaramaiah Declared New Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be Deputy</p></div>

After days of deadlock following the party's massive sweep in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, 18 May, was declared the chief minister of the state, with contemporary DK Shivakumar as the deputy.

The decision came after days of talks as both made their cases before the Congress central leadership in Delhi and mobilised respective loyalists in their support in Karnataka.

"The Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) finally took a decision on the CLP leader. He decided that Siddharamaiah will be the chief minister and DK Shivakumar will be the only one deputy CM. He will continue as PCC president till the Parliament election is over," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal while addressing the media.

The announcement came a day after The Quint had first reported on the party's decision of making Siddaramaiah the CM.

'The Only Power Sharing Formula...': What's the Deal

Addressing the media along with Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Venugopal said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had the right to claim the CM post.

"An experienced senior leader and an able administrator, Siddaramaiah ji contributed a lot for this election, for the party. He tirelessly worked through the state. Similarly, our PCC president DK, our dynamic party organiser electrified the cadre of the state. He filled the gaps wherever required. With Shivakumar as PCC leader and Siddaramaiah as CLP leader, both are assets of the Congress party in Karnataka," he said.

"Everybody has the wish to become CM and both deserved to have it. The Congress president had a series of consultations with senior leaders and one-to-one discussions with both leaders. We were all a part of it. He also took suggestions from Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all other senior leaders," Venugopal added.

Asked about discussions on sharing the CM post between the two leaders, Venugopal said: "The only power-sharing formula is with the people of Karnataka."

While no official announcement was made on the date, the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20 May at 2:30 pm, sources told The Quint.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'Team Congress is Committed To...': What Kharge Said

The announcement came ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by Shivakumar on Thursday evening in Bengaluru where all MLAs will be briefed about the party's decision, Venugopal said.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs .

Ahead of the announcement, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted a picture captioned: "Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas (sic)."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT