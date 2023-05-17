Congress Clinches Karnataka Deal? Siddaramaiah To Be CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

Speaking to The Quint, a Congress source in the know said, "This is a Congress government which is being formed and not a coalition government. DK Shivakumar is happy to take on the role of Deputy CM and help the government. He will also continue to be KPCC president and that will be helpful to the party in the long run."

Siddaramaiah got the Chief Minister role because he has the support of most number of MLAs and is a mass leader who is popular among Karnataka voters. "His administrative experience is expected to be the biggest advantage as the Congress will run a smooth government in Karnataka in the coming years," the source quoted above said.

The Congress leadership is expected to announce the newly assigned roles between 17 May and 18 May. The swearing in of the new Chief Minister and the Cabinet is expected to be held on 20 May.