Shiv Sena Leader Booked for Rape and Forced Abortion, Denies Charges

Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik said he was "honey-trapped" by the woman.
(Photo: Raghunath Kuchik's Facebook page)
Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik has been charged with raping a 24-year-old woman and forcing her to have an abortion, the police said on Thursday.
The leader, however, has denied the charges.
Alleging that the case was a political conspiracy to defame him, Kuchik told ANI, "The charges levelled at me in the FIR are fallacious, the case has been made up to malign me and my family, and it seems to be a honey-trap."
Kuchik, who is the general secretary of the Shiv Sena's labour wing, has been charged under Sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC on the basis of the woman's complaint.
An official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Pune told PTI that Kuchik had befriended the woman on a social media platform. "According to the complaint, he allegedly established physical relations with her by promising to marry her," the official added.
The woman also alleged that she had been forced by the Sena leader to undergo an abortion when she got pregnant.
Kuchik, who is also the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena, refused to comment further and said that his legal team would provide proof of his non-involvement in the matter in the next two days.
