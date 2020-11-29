Seat Belonged to BJP: Chirag Paswan on Sushil Modi’s RS Nomination

LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that it was the BJP’s prerogative to decide who to nominate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Breaking his silence on the BJP’s decision to nominate Sushil Modi for the Rajya Sabha seat won by his father the late Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that the BJP was free to decide who to field for the seat.

While addressing his party workers, Paswan allegedly asked them to gear up for the next Assembly elections which could take place anytime “given the way the new government is functioning”, reported Times Now.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP won just one seat out of the 137 it contested in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

Sushil Modi is likely to win unless the opposition grand alliance fields a candidate to challenge him. If he is challenged, the polling will take place on 14 December.

Ram Vilas Paswan was elected from the seat in 2019 after BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib. After Paswan’s demise, there were demands to nominate his wife Reena Paswan to Rajya Sabha from the same seat.