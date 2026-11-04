Saudi Arabia's Executions Test Bangladesh's Duty to Protect Its Citizens Abroad

A year into her imprisonment in Saudi Arabia, Sweety Akter had told her father she remained hopeful of returning someday. The last time they spoke, she had been in prison for more than three years. Days later, he learnt that his daughter had been executed.

Sweety's father, a day labourer, alleged to The Quint that the Bangladesh government had provided her with no legal assistance during her imprisonment. He now wants her remains repatriated and compensation for the family.

His daughter's execution, alongside that of another Bangladeshi, Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir, on 14 October, has provoked anger in Bangladesh. Questions about their alleged offences have been overtaken by concerns about the judicial proceedings, the absence of consular notification, and the government's ability to protect its citizens overseas.

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said the two were executed for committing indecent acts inside a mosque in Mecca, violating its sanctity. Both were sentenced under ta'zir, a category of punishment determined through judicial discretion under Islamic law.