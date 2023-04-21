CBI Issues Notice to Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik in Alleged Insurance Scam

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has been issued a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged insurance scam, Malik said on Friday, 21 April.
(Photo: Twitter/@pib_panaji)
"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J&K on 27 or 28 April," Malik said.
In the one-hour-long interview for The Wire hosted by senior journalist Karan Thapar, Malik has made several explosive claims with regards to the Pulwama attack, PM Modi's approach towards corruption, the appointments by the President's Office and BJP leader Ram Madhav.
The BJP, meanwhile, has called Malik's claims "mere TRP=hogging tactics" and asked "why was he quite all these years."
