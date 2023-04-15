Satyapal Malik Targets Modi Govt Over Pulwama; 'TRP-Hogging Tactics,' Says BJP

Regarding claims against Madhav, Vadakkan said that Malik was only acting out in response to the defamation case filed by Madhav against him. On 13 April, Madhav sent a defamation notice to Malik over an interview given to a YouTube channel, claiming that Malik made “untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in a political circle”.

"Ram Madhav filed a case against him and then comes all of this. Why was he silent till now? And then he says we are just "blaming" Pakistan? Blaming the PM has been his tactic," Vadakkan said.

On Malik's comments on the appointments by the President's office, Vadakkan said that Malik "seems to be unaware of the responsibilities of the President's office and the PMO's."