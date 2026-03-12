Exclusive: Delhi Govt Gave Rs 20 Lakh for Sanatan Sanstha Event, Reveals RTI

(Such investigative stories aren't easy to do and often come with risk to the reporter. Help us do more such stories by becoming a member.)

Delhi government's tourism ministry gave Rs 20 lakh for an event organised by Hindutva organisation Sanatan Sanstha in the national capital in December 2025. This has been revealed in a response provided by Delhi Tourism to a Right to Information query filed by The Quint.

The event, Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnaad Mahotsav, was held in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on 13-14 December and was backed by the Union government's culture ministry and Delhi's tourism ministry. The Quint had reported extensively on the speeches made at the event, which was attended by Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Shripad Naik and Sanjay Seth and Delhi Tourism minister Kapil Mishra.

As a follow-up, we filed RTI queries with the Union culture ministry and Delhi Tourism as to how much money was given by these departments for the event.

Based on the Union culture ministry's response to our RTI, we reported on 17 February that it had given Rs 63 lakh for the event. Last week, we received a response from Delhi Tourism as well. According to it, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) "participated as Tourism Partner for an amount of Rs 20 lakh".