Pilot in Delhi, May Meet Congress Leaders; Gehlot To Hold Press Conference

A day after going on hunger strike as a mark of protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led government for inaction over the alleged corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived in Delhi to meet senior party leaders.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot, who has so far maintained his silence on Pilot’s protest, has called for a press conference at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, 12 April. This may then be the first time since Pilot’s public attack on Gehlot last Sunday, that the CM addresses the allegations.

Pilot held a one-day fast at Jaipur’s Shahid Smarak, in front of a massive banner which had an image of Mahatma Gandhi and text that read 'Vasundhara Sarkar Mein Huey Bhrashtachar Ke Virudh' (Protest against corruption under the Vasundhara government). There was no reference to CM Gehlot in the banner. Notably, all Congress symbols were absent at the protest.