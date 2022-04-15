'Don't Waste Time, Join Like-minded Party': AAP Invites Hardik Patel

After speculations that Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel could leave the party, the Patidar leader now has received a new offer. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Gopal Italia on Friday, 15 April, invited him to join the "like-minded party."

"If Hardik Patel is not liking Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contribute here... A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him," Italia was quoted saying by ANI.