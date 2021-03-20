Dattatreya Hosabale Replaces Bhaiyyaji Joshi as RSS General Secy

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) elected Dattatreya Hosabale as the next sarkaryavah (general secretary) on Saturday, 20 March, replacing Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi — who has held the position for a record twelve years from 2009.

The decision was taken during RSS’ Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, the annual conclave, which is currently underway in Bengaluru. The organisation elects its new general secretary every three years and having secured the position for the fourth time in 2018, Joshi’s tenure ended this year.

The post of sarkaryavah – which manages day-to-day activities of the organisation as the sarsanghchalak acts as the Sangh Parivar’s “guide and philosopher” – is considered the highest executive post in the RSS.