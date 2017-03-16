The Other Savarkar: Little-Known Facts About RSS Cofounder Babarao

Hindu nationalist and freedom fighter, Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, died on 16 March 1945.

While Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is hailed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a freedom fighter and a Hindu nationalist icon, his older sibling GD Savarkar – or Babarao Savarkar, as he was known – who helped set up the RSS, has slipped into obscurity.

On his 72nd death anniversary, here are a few, lesser-known facts about the life and times of Ganesh Damodar Savarkar: