'Rise Above Partisan Politics': Ram Nath Kovind in Farewell Address as President

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament’s Central Hall, Kovind emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition’s protests over a number of issues.

Kovind said he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the members of parliament.