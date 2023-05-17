Rakbar Khan Was Lynched To Death 5 Years Ago in Alwar: What Has Happened Since?

When Rakbar asked Aslam if he would help him bring back two cows and two calves from a village 12-13 kms away, he readily agreed.

After all, they had grown up together in a village in Haryana’s Nuh. Eight years apart, Rakbar Khan, a diary farmer, was like his “bada bhai.”

But, little did Aslam know then that the journey would alter the course of their lives.

As the duo walked home under the cover of darkness in July 2018, they were attacked by a group of men claiming to be gau rakshaks or cow protectors in Rajasthan's Alwar.

While Aslam managed to escape, Rakbar was not as fortunate.

"I have not had a night's sleep since the incident. I was thinking about him that night, I am thinking about him now. It has been a year since I lost my friend and brother in Rakbar,” he told The Quint in 2019.