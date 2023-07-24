Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Marshalled Out of State Assembly

Gudha told the press that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the Assembly before the session began, and claimed that it allegedly contained some ”secrets”.

The Speaker adjourned the House after BJP MLAs created an uproar over the issue.

Last week, Gudha was sacked for questioning his government’s success in tackling crimes against women in the Assembly.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed to ensure women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves - why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha had said, as per NDTV.